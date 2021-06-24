What kind of a cook are you?

Do you cook from scratch, or do you lean toward preparing foods that are more convenient? Convenient foods can be prepared quickly as they have been pre-processed or premade for you. These types of foods can be purchased at grocery stores, or you can make a stop at a fast-food chain on your way home. Convenient foods are quickly prepared but they are also more expensive eating into your food dollar budget, and they tend to be less healthy.

Nebraska Extension is offering tips to make home cooking easier and healthier. With busy life schedules, people want the convenience that comes with prepared foods. We want foods that are ready-to-eat or ready-to cook in order to save time in the kitchen and to get a meal on the table in a timely fashion.

Cooking from scratch can be just as convenient. All it takes is a little planning. Although the planning can take a bit of time at first, you will save more time and money in the long run. As a bonus, over time, the pre-planning will become easier and easier and take less and less time to accomplish. The following steps will help you start your journey to preparing home-cooked meals from scratch as quickly as those convenient foods.

» The first step for cooking from scratch is to create a list of your family’s favorite meals.