What kind of a cook are you?

Do you cook from scratch, or do you lean toward preparing foods that are more convenient? Convenient foods can be prepared quickly as they have been pre-processed or premade for you. These types of foods can be purchased at grocery stores, or you can make a stop at a fast-food chain on your way home. Convenient foods are quickly prepared but they are also more expensive eating into your food dollar budget, and they tend to be less healthy.
Nebraska Extension is offering tips to make home cooking easier and healthier. With busy life schedules, people want the convenience that comes with prepared foods. We want foods that are ready-to-eat or ready-to cook in order to save time in the kitchen and to get a meal on the table in a timely fashion.
Cooking from scratch can be just as convenient. All it takes is a little planning. Although the planning can take a bit of time at first, you will save more time and money in the long run. As a bonus, over time, the pre-planning will become easier and easier and take less and less time to accomplish. The following steps will help you start your journey to preparing home-cooked meals from scratch as quickly as those convenient foods.
» The first step for cooking from scratch is to create a list of your family’s favorite meals.
» Make time to plan using sale flyers from grocery stores.
» Look for new ideas including quick dinners.
» Keep it simple.
» Use fresh in season produce, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables.
» Include whole grains and low-fat dairy.
» Choose lean meats or meat substitutes.
» Make smart beverage choices.
» Use store ads to determine what coupons or sales are available to support your meal plans.
» Incorporate planned leftovers into your menus (foods left over from previous meals that can be used in another recipe).
» Based on the above steps, plan out your meals for one week or more.
» Finally, make a shopping list based on what you have on hand in the pantry, freezer or refrigerator and what you will still need to prepare the meals you have planned.
In preparing meals based on your weekly planning, you will be able to control what goes into each meal. As a result, you will be preparing foods that are healthier for your family while at the same time providing you with more money available to spend toward your food dollar budget.
By following the above suggestions, you will be able to plan, shop, fix and eat more meals at home. You will find that with options on hand, you can quickly put meals on the table that are convenient and made from scratch.