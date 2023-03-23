Following are western Nebraska state senators’ comments either during floor debate on Legislative Bill 574, which would ban transgender health care for minors, or in statements after Thursday’s 30-17 first-round approval.

All five of the region’s lawmakers voted to break a filibuster and advance LB 574 to the second of three rounds of consideration.

Sen. Mike Jacobson, North Platte, District 42

“I come from a very conservative district, and I have a pretty good read on what my constituents want me to do. At the same time, I have personal views, and I’ve heard from a lot of people about the concerns they have on both sides of this issue. …

“I’m having a hard time being able to be comfortable with allowing surgical procedures that are clearly irreversible. At the same time, I recognize that puberty blockers are just that: They block puberty until you go off the puberty blocker, and then puberty continues.

“So I think the big controversial piece that’s left in the middle is the hormone treatments and at what age would that begin. That’s generally going to happen around 13 or 14, and so then you’ve got a question at what point do we let the parents make that decision. I get that argument.

“And so I think there is a path forward to be able to ban any surgical procedures until age 19 and potentially leave the other (treatments) to the decision of their doctors and their parents and the psychologists and the child themselves.” (floor debate, Tuesday)

Sen. Steve Erdman, Bayard, District 47

“God created us male and female. And it’s kind of strange that when you go in for surgery to change your identity, you only get one choice. … But our society says we have many different genders, but it is strange you only get to choose on when you make the choice to change.

“There are people who have made that decision and make that transition when they’re young, and … when their brain matures, they realize that was not the best decision or perhaps it was the poorest decision they’ve ever made in their life. But it’s irreversible. … And so for the life of me I can’t imagine why we want to mess with something that God created. …

“There are other issues with these young people that are convincing them, either adults that they know or a fad or whatever it may be, to change their mind about who they are.” (floor debate, Tuesday)

Sen. Brian Hardin, Gering, District 48

“I am not in favor of surgeries on minors for trans-related issues — either with or without parental consent. There simply is no ‘settled science’ related to this issue.” (statement after LB 574 advancement, Thursday)

Sen. Teresa Ibach, Sumner, District 44

“As a parent and grandparent, I try to seek educated answers when considering any long-term effects on children. I can understand the difficulties parents of transgender children face in making life decisions for their children. However, I also believe that government has the obligation to restrict acts that potentially harm or have permanent impacts on children.

“This is not an easy decision, and compromise can be met. Legislation is a practice of give and take, requiring the civility and respect of each person’s perspective and decision. I look forward to healthy debate of the issues that Nebraskans deserve.” (statement after LB 574 advancement, Thursday)

Sen. Tom Brewer, Gordon, District 43

"Putting aside the many obvious moral objections I have to this subject, I believe this comes down to a question of consent. A minor in Nebraska (someone under 19 years old) cannot consent to get a tattoo, and there is a long-settled good reason for this.

"I think this very same reason is why we shouldn't allow minors to be given drugs and surgeries that will cause lifelong medical problems and prevent them from ever experiencing a normal sex life or having children. It's also important to remember that a number of these people, as they advance in age, come to realize their choice as a child has caused serious problems in their life as an adult. The practice is irreversible in many respets. We shouldn't allow it in Nebraska." (Statement after LB 574 advancement, Thursday)