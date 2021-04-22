 Skip to main content
Where is ‘All Around Town’?
The Telegraph is consolidating its event calendars into a single list. You can find upcoming local events in the daily “What’s Going On” calendar on page A3, and a weekly roundup in Wednesday’s Connect section.

We hope this will make it easier for readers to find information on local events.

Organizations are invited to send calendar announcements to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com or to the Telegraph office, 621 N. Chestnut St., North Platte, NE 69101.

