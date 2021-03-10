White fir chosen as Tree of Season

The Winter Tree of the Season is a white fir, located at 39 N. Garfield St. A sign will be placed alongside it on the property of Bob and Marge Braithwait. It is what the local Tree Board considers a “specimen” tree. That term means that though uncommon in this area, it is still a tree that should thrive here. What makes this white fir special? It grows easily in the foothills of the mountains, in an urban setting and in the high plains. It is sturdy and drought resistant and it stands tall and stately. The 1- to 2-inch needles of this evergreen are waxy and flat, and are soft and rubbery at the end of the branch, standing out distinctly from two sides of the branch while curving upward. The young needles are fluorescent green and the cones on the upper branches stand upright. The cones appear olive green and turn purple when mature. The cones don’t fall to the ground. While still on the tree they break up, so they don’t clutter up lawns. Deer and other animals eat the needles, as can people. They have a limey, bitter taste and smell like citrus. In a young white fir, the bark is light-colored, comparatively smooth, with resin blisters. On older trees of the species, the bark thickens and turns an ashen gray, with long longitudinal furrows. Typically, in an urban setting, a white fir will fill out to from 12 to 15 feet in diameter and grow from 30 to 50 feet tall. Also, the white fir is hardy and grows in a wide variety of soils.