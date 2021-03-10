The Winter Tree of the Season is a white fir, located at 39 N. Garfield St. A sign will be placed alongside it on the property of Bob and Marge Braithwait. It is what the local Tree Board considers a “specimen” tree. That term means that though uncommon in this area, it is still a tree that should thrive here. What makes this white fir special? It grows easily in the foothills of the mountains, in an urban setting and in the high plains. It is sturdy and drought resistant and it stands tall and stately. The 1- to 2-inch needles of this evergreen are waxy and flat, and are soft and rubbery at the end of the branch, standing out distinctly from two sides of the branch while curving upward. The young needles are fluorescent green and the cones on the upper branches stand upright. The cones appear olive green and turn purple when mature. The cones don’t fall to the ground. While still on the tree they break up, so they don’t clutter up lawns. Deer and other animals eat the needles, as can people. They have a limey, bitter taste and smell like citrus. In a young white fir, the bark is light-colored, comparatively smooth, with resin blisters. On older trees of the species, the bark thickens and turns an ashen gray, with long longitudinal furrows. Typically, in an urban setting, a white fir will fill out to from 12 to 15 feet in diameter and grow from 30 to 50 feet tall. Also, the white fir is hardy and grows in a wide variety of soils.
White fir chosen as Tree of Season
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nebraska State Fair is offering a “Celebrate 308 Sale” for 30 hours and 8 minutes this week.
The coronavirus pandemic has driven a lot of scientific progress in the past year. But just as some of the social changes are likely here to stay, so are some medical innovations.
Each of Omaha's 1920s houses tell a story about their previous owners. And they fetch top prices, too.
Yep, it's Daylight Saving Time again (for most of the U.S.). Here are a few things you can do to prepare.
A study published in JAMA Cardiology in July found that 78 patients out of 100 who had contracted COVID-19 experienced cardiac irregularities, despite not having any preexisting heart conditions.
After a year of relief, robocalls are back up to pre-pandemic levels.
Audience members will find out what happens to objects when they come in contact with super cold substances, while learning about the states of matter of water, dry ice and liquid nitrogen.
KEARNEY — Claudia Taylor is a “very shy” person, but you wouldn’t know that from meeting her.
Bill Reeves, the church’s pastor since 2004, said his congregation recently acquired the 4.2-acre property on Adams with an eye toward building an all-new church there in about 10 years.
- Updated
While continuing to urge Nebraskans to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Pete Ricketts turned a spotlight Wednesday on the work of Becton Dickinson employees in the state who are helping manufacture needles and syringes at a record pace.