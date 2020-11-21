White House Dentistry acquires dental laser

Dr. Lindsey Zeboski of White House Comprehensive Dentistry, 115 East E St., has a new way to perform procedures with less pain and less invasive measures.

A Fotona LightWalker dental laser has been added to Zeboski’s lineup, and hers is the only practice in hundreds of miles to have this sort of technology.

“This is a really unique and neat technology and I’m really excited about it,” Zeboski said.

While she used something similar at her previous practice in Morrill, this instrument has more capabilities.

It can perform many of the traditional dental procedures, such as removing excess gum tissue or removing decay and preparing teeth, all without the use of a numbing agent.

“It works particularly well with children — that’s a big deal not to have to numb a little kid,” Zeboski said.

In addition to being able to remove decay, the LightWalker can be used to stimulate tissues in the mouth to promote healing and growth.

One procedure is used to help abate snoring and airway obstruction by stimulating collagen fibers in the soft palate. The procedure, called NightLase, requires three or four non-invasive sessions of about 30 to 40 minutes.