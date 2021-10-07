Whitney Cummings adds Omaha to ‘Touch Me’ stand up comedy tour

OMAHA — Comedian Whitney Cummings will be visiting 30 additional cities, including Omaha, as part of her “Touch Me” stand-up comedy tour. Cummings will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022.

Tickets for the “Touch Me” tour, starting at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at ticketomaha.com and at noon in-person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office, 1200 Douglas St.

“Touch Me” is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, “Can I Touch It” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation.

Cummings’ “Touch Me” tour announcement video from September can be found at vimeo.com/562290491/7c03480a85.