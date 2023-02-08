A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study provides further evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months of life, when they are most vulnerable to the disease.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is highly contagious and can be especially serious for infants who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

CDC scientists tracked reports of infant whooping cough cases between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2019. They found an association between reduced rates of whooping cough in newborns younger than two months old and Tdap vaccination during pregnancy.

These findings further support CDC’s recommendation for Tdap vaccination during weeks 27 and 36 of each pregnancy.

“Getting Tdap during pregnancy offers infants the best protection before they are old enough to receive their whooping cough vaccines,” said Dr. José Romero, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “This protection is critical because those first few months are when infants are most likely to have serious complications, be hospitalized or die if they get whooping cough.”

The new study is the first time researchers have looked at U.S. population level trends in infant whooping cough cases since this maternal vaccination strategy began in 2011. Newborn whooping cough rates decreased significantly since the introduction of maternal Tdap vaccination.

When given during the third trimester of pregnancy, Tdap vaccination prevents more than three in four cases of whooping cough in infants younger than two months old.

Women should get vaccinated during the third trimester of each pregnancy to boost their antibodies and pass those antibodies on to their infants. All people in close contact with infants should be up to date with their whooping cough vaccines.

CDC and partners are working to increase Tdap vaccination during pregnancy, which dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, go to cdc.gov/pertussis/pregnant.