WIFE hosting 45th convention in McCook

The national convention for Women Involved in Farm Economics is coming to McCook. This will be the first time the organization for women in agriculture has hosted a national convention in southwest Nebraska.

The location was selected to celebrate 45 years of WIFE, according to the press release.

Women from across the nation will meet on Nov. 3 to 5 at the Cobblestone to elect officers, determine policy and programs for 2022, educate themselves on agriculture issues, listen to speakers and tour local businesses of interest.

WIFE is a national organization for women dedicated to promoting prosperity in agriculture through legislative, cooperative and educational channels.

WIFE was first organized on Dec. 6, 1976, in Sidney. Founders Marilyn Spiker and Fran Grant were playing bridge one evening and discussed their husbands’ discouragement and depression with working so hard yet receiving prices for grain and livestock below the cost of production. They decided action was needed and they set the plan in motion. They held a meeting with nine women and the organization was moving.