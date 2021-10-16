WIFE hosting 45th convention in McCook

The national convention for Women Involved in Farm Economics is coming to McCook. This will be the first time the organization for women in agriculture has hosted a national convention in southwest Nebraska.
The location was selected to celebrate 45 years of WIFE, according to the press release.
Women from across the nation will meet on Nov. 3 to 5 at the Cobblestone to elect officers, determine policy and programs for 2022, educate themselves on agriculture issues, listen to speakers and tour local businesses of interest.
WIFE is a national organization for women dedicated to promoting prosperity in agriculture through legislative, cooperative and educational channels.
WIFE was first organized on Dec. 6, 1976, in Sidney. Founders Marilyn Spiker and Fran Grant were playing bridge one evening and discussed their husbands’ discouragement and depression with working so hard yet receiving prices for grain and livestock below the cost of production. They decided action was needed and they set the plan in motion. They held a meeting with nine women and the organization was moving.
A local reporter interviewed the ladies and an article appeared in the local paper announcing a meeting the following week. Seventy ladies from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming attended that meeting. It was obvious the poor farm economy was not just a local problem. Within a year, WIFE had chapters in eight states and continued to grow.
The McCook WIFE Chapter was the fifth chapter to be organized. The Hitchcock County Chapter was the 122nd.
From the beginning, influencing elected officials was a priority. Educating WIFE members became the first step in effective lobbying. The goal of WIFE then expanded to educating children, agricultural consumers and others in agriculture.
It was evident that even though the voice of women can be very loud, the most effective voice was when many organizations work together. Forty-five years later, WIFE is still working to promote prosperity in ag.
More information on WIFE can be found at nationalwife.org.