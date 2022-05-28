 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildflower Week in Nebraska is June 3-12

To celebrate Nebraska’s wildflowers, nature organizations across the state focus on wildflowers and host related events for the whole family in early June. Updated events, as well as wildflower publications, posters and other resources can be found online at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.

What is it about wildflowers that appeals so strongly to our imaginations? Maybe the surprise of coming upon something delicate in the toughest of places, blooming regardless of whether they are seen or not.

Wildflower-related events for early June can be sent to arboretum@unl.edu for posting on the Wildflower Week webpage at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.

While 2022 gatherings are limited, wildflowers might best be celebrated by planting native plants in our own yards and by visiting wild places nearby in the form of parks, trails, forests, even roadsides and ravines for a closer look and appreciation for the beauty of the wildness nearby.

