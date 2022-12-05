Wilson Public Library celebrates 25 years

On Dec. 14, 1997, the Wilson Public Library was officially dedicated to the city of Cozad.

Twenty-five years later the library is hosting an open house on Dec. 14 to thank the community, the library said in a press release.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop in the conference room for cookies and coffee from Crazytown Cookies. There will also be a chance to win prizes, play with some of STEM materials, do a small craft project, take a library tour via a gingerbread man, update your library card information, as well as check out items.

The Wilson Public Library is at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.

Also to celebrate 25 years of the Wilson Public Library, library staff is challenging the community to read books published in 1997 and 1998, the year the library was dedicated and the year that it opened.

Read six titles from the ones listed and return your completed form by Feb. 28 to be eligible to win Cozad Cashbucks.

Storybook Walk

The library is hosting a Storybook Walk with “Catch That Cookie!” by Hallie Durand during December at Municipal Park.

Start next to the green Muny Park sign and head north to read the story as you go along the trail (the pages are in order and numbered).

There is a library survey accessible by QR code at the end of the trail.

Take it a step further by stopping by the library’s front desk where you can try to find a gingerbread man by solving the clues.

The Storybook Walk project is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.

Gingerbread cookie decorating

At 5:15 p.m. Dec. 22, the library is sponsoring an all-ages gingerbread cookie decorating program.

Registration is required by Dec. 20, by calling 308-784-2019, or by clicking the link under youth programs at wilsonpubliclibrary.org.

Memorial tree

Central Plains Home Health & Hospice is sponsoring its annual memorial tree during the holiday season at the Wilson Public Library to remember loved ones.

This year the tree will be in the main library. Call Thea Cole at 308-784-4630 for more information.