Wilson Public Library hosting graveyard historian

On Thursday, investigate the history of America’s cities of the dead. Historian Peter Osborne tells the story of how churchyards, graveyards and cemeteries developed in America beginning with simple family plots to more elaborately designed cemeteries we see today.
This program begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Public Library.
Osborne will give a final 2022 presentation on April 7 titled “An Evening with the Journal of Lewis & Clark,” which explores the epic journey that changed the destiny of America forever through the eyes of Lewis and Clark.
All sessions are free and open to the public. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian in Cozad.