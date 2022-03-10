Wilson Public Library seeks stories for Legacy Project

As part of Cozad’s 150th celebration, Wilson Public Library is adding a new chapter to Cozad’s history book. Dubbed the Legacy Project, this addition will capture life stories from our oldest generation to preserve a part of their legacy for future generations. All residents of Cozad ages 70 and older are invited to participate. Share your stories at 2 p.m. on March 23 at Wilson Public Library.
This event is free and open to the public. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.
For more information, go to wilsonpubliclibrary.org or the Wilson Public Library Facebook page.