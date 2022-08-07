Windham: Do dogs like to go kayaking?

I’m not sure if anyone has done any truly scientific research on this topic, but from what I’ve seen, I think most dogs just like going where their owners go. If you are going to a lake to swim, kayak, canoe or boating, most dogs want to go.

Dogs have personalities just like humans and not all dogs like the water. It would seem obvious, but if you plan on taking your dog to a lake, make sure it can swim and tolerate the water. Have you tested this with your dog? Bulldogs, pugs, corgis and greyhounds find swimming very difficult and breeds like Maltese are susceptible to chills from being in the water. Know your dog.

You should know a bit about the water you are swimming in. It may look clean to you, but is it safe to drink for your dog? We live where blue-green algae can be a problem in summer waters, and that can be a real threat to your dog. Are there chemicals in the water that could harm your dog? Carry some clean water and some kind of bowl with you for your dog to use while drinking.

Along lake or rivers, be careful about allowing your dog to scavenge a snack from the shoreline. There are some great-smelling things — to a dog — that wash up or are left by humans that can be harmful to pets.

Out on the water, provide some shade for your dog. Your dog generally sits low in a boat and may not get the wind that other passengers are enjoying. And just like people, dogs need a life jacket. Get one that fits, and your dog won’t slip out of it. Let your dog get used to wearing a life jacket before getting into the water.

If you are planning on power boating, take some extra time to allow your dog to get used to the sounds, sensations and motions of a boat, especially if they have never experienced boating.

I was on a pontoon boat about 10 years ago where a couple had brought their dog along. I could tell the dog was nervous, and when the pontoon owner powered up, the dog tried to jump off the back of the boat. Due to the way the pontoon was built, the dog got tangled up in the stern railing and fell into the water right next to the prop. Fortunately, the dog survived and only got wet.

Last weekend, one of my regular hunting and fishing buddies, Shannon Bolan, came in from Grand Island with his wife, Suzy, to camp at Lake Maloney. They picked the absolute perfect weekend to do this because the temperatures were much lower than they have been this week.

Shannon, Suzy and their pedigreed boxer, Rocky, were looking forward to some rest and relaxation. One of the items on the “To Do” list for the trip was to get Suzy’s new kayak in the water and see how it worked for her. She also wanted to see if Rocky would go kayaking with her.

They had anticipated some of the potential problems I mentioned above and had a life jacket that fit Rocky. Suzy’s maiden voyage went well. She liked the kayak and had no problems getting it to go where she wanted.

Then came the test for Rocky to get on the kayak. As you might image, Rocky was a bit hesitant about it — he’d never done anything like this before. The unstable feeling of the kayak floating on the water was a new sensation and probably a little unsettling.

They got Rocky situated on the kayak and Suzy shoved off. Rocky was shaking a little bit, but he stayed with Suzy and within minutes had settled down and enjoyed the ride.

After about 20 minutes, Suzy and Rocky returned to shore. After a short time on the beach, Suzy got back on the kayak and called for Rocky. He didn’t hesitate at all. He trotted through the water to the kayak, crawled aboard and sat down where he had been before. He pointed his nose into the wind and gave Suzy a look like, “Well, what are you waiting for?” He is a certified kayaking dog now and Suzy is so proud of him.

One more item to remember when you take your dog to the lake: Wash your dog when you get home. Dirty water and chemicals can leave residue in the dog’s coat and could cause problems when they are ingested as the dog grooms itself.

Have fun on the water!

Get HIP

It is that time again — you need to get HIP. If you plan on doing any migratory bird hunting this year, you will need a new Harvest Information Program number. HIP registration for the 2022-2023 hunting seasons began Aug. 1.

HIP registration is a federal requirement, and all Nebraska residents age 16 and older must have this number with them in the field if they intend to hunt dove, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots or woodcock. The registration process is quick and free. You can do it online at outdoornebraska.gov/hip/ or by telephone toll-free at 877-634-8687.

I went online, answered a few survey questions, picked what tier I wanted to hunt in and printed out my HIP number. Pretty easy. Don’t forget to get your Nebraska HIP number before you hunt any migratory bird.

The purpose of the program is to help wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory birds harvested each year. Those estimates help biologists set limits and seasons.

One more note: If you plan on hunting any migratory bird species in any other state, you will need a separate HIP number for each state in which you intend to hunt.