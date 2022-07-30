Windham: First “fall” hunting season about to open

With recent temperatures in the 90s and 100s, it is difficult to consider squirrel hunting as a fall season, but it is by definition.

Nebraska’s squirrel season begins Monday, and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Squirrels may not be “big game” but they sure can be fun to hunt. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. I like to do my hunting early at the beginning of the season to beat the heat. The daily bag limit is seven and you can have up to 28 in possession.

While squirrels are not considered big game, why is it that when you are standing quietly in the timber and you hear something charging through the leaves you naturally think “bear”? Rogue squirrels can do that to you.

Right now, squirrels are focusing on eating and storing away food for the winter. There are not many squirrels out here on the prairie because for most of the history of the plains there were no trees. All the squirrels you find are migrants and transplants and most are inside city limits where you can’t hunt. Getting outside of town and scouting is critical. I do my scouting by searching out where the squirrels are feeding. Trees that have some type of mast crop and cornfields are good places to start looking.

When I find an active feeding spot that is near some timber, the second part of my scouting efforts kicks into gear. I like to slowly stalk through the timber listening for squirrels. Squirrels make a surprising amount of noise, if you know what to listen for. They chatter a lot and their hopping around on the ground sounds like a large animal walking.

As soon as I hear squirrels, I carefully move closer and find a spot to sit and watch for a while. If you sit still, squirrels will eventually ignore you and keep going about their business and you can learn their patterns. Don’t just look up in the trees. Squirrels start spending more time on the ground when they begin storing food for winter.

You can use any legal weapon defined by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to hunt squirrels. It is really a matter of personal choice. I’ve always preferred to hunt squirrels with .22 caliber firearms. I used rifles for years and then switched to pistols about 25 years ago to add a bit more challenge to the hunt. Over the last 15 or so years, I’ve hunted squirrels with high-powered air rifles.

One of my favorite techniques for early season squirrels requires a pair of hunters moving through the timber in a coordinated fashion. As the hunters move forward they slowly separate and get about 10 to 15 yards between them. Then one hunter moves forward slowly while the other hunter stays still.

Squirrels will key in on the moving figure. The tendency of a squirrel is to stay out of site, so as one hunter moves forward, the squirrel moves around the tree to stay out of sight. Quite often the hunter who is standing still will be able to see this and can make a well-aimed shot while the squirrel is focusing on the moving hunter. I have taken lots of squirrels this way.

My next favorite way to hunt squirrels is to get totally camouflaged up and sneak into a spot where squirrels are active before dawn. Then I get myself under cover — and I literally mean under cover. I will lie flat on the forest floor and cover myself with leaf material that has fallen to the ground.

As squirrels come out to start their day, I can get a few shots off before they figure out what’s happening. Using an air rifle in this situation can be a great advantage.

Because an air rifle is quieter, it takes longer for the squirrels to realize there is a threat hiding under the leaves.

If you are a squirrel hunter, good luck!

Scouting event

North Platte Cub Scout Pack 293 will be hosting a Splash into Scouting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park. All kids, age kindergarten to fifth grade are invited.

This get-together will include special games for the kids to participate in, including a “Dunk the Cub Master” event, and a free lunch will be served, sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank.

All kids who sign up to become a scout will have their names entered into a drawing for a lifetime fishing permit. Julie Geiser, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be a Scout Master available to answer any questions you may have about scouting.

Local winners

The Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club recently finished up a high school trap league. There were 20 shooters that finished the 200-rock program that ran over several weeks.

Senior high winners:

Zoch Smith with 179/200.

Kadan Wright with 176/200.

Junior high winners

Braidyn Boggs with 166/200.

Sydney Galaway with 164/200.

Congratulations to these young shooters.