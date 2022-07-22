Windham: Grilling can make for an easy camp meal

Although it is hot, summertime is generally the high point of the year for most outdoor cooks. Whether in the backyard on the patio or camped out on a nice lake somewhere, food cooked in the outdoors just tastes better.

I really enjoy camp cooking and one of my favorite quick and easy recipes for camp is shish kebabs. The concept of shish kebabs has been around a long time. One the first documented accounts depicts Turkish soldiers using their swords to grill meat over open fires during their invasion of Anatolia in 1066. I can identify with this. I have grilled meat over a fire with my meat on the end of a knife. It is a quick and easy way to cook a piece of meat and whatever else you have to go with it.

This recipe has received approval from camping partners; a more critical lot of individuals has yet to be assembled on the face of the Earth. Like my other recipes, this recipe subscribes to my camp cooking philosophy of “Quick, Simple, Easy and Good!”

You will have to check about local fire bans, but if you can have a campfire in your camp, all you will need for this recipe is the ambition to stick the ingredients on the skewers.

Camp shish kebabs

2 pounds of beef, venison, elk, buffalo, etc. stew meat (cut in roughly 1-inch cubes)

4 large onions

4 sweet bell peppers (I like to use multiple colors of peppers just for the fun of it)

2 large summer squash

16 cherry tomatoes

1 bottle of teriyaki sauce

4 skewers of steel wire or bamboo (about 18-inches long)

Note: If you are using wood/bamboo skewers, soak them in water for about 10 minutes prior to using.

Quarter cut the onions. Cube the meat in 1-inch cubes. Quarter cut and clean peppers. Slice the summer squash in 1/2-inch thick rounds. Begin alternating cubes of meat, peppers, squash and onions on skewers.

Arrange your kebabs over the fire and brush or drizzle teriyaki sauce on the kebabs. Grill a few minutes and make a quarter turn on your kebab every few minutes and apply more teriyaki sauce.

Grill until they are done to your taste. This recipe serves 4 hungry anglers or hunters. You can easily expand this recipe to suit how many people you are feeding. Enjoy!

Pittman-Robertson funding

This is a different twist — Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and 53 cosponsors introduced a bill at the end of June called the “RETURN our Constitutional Rights Act,” which would eliminate the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition. RETURN is an acronym here and stands for “Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now.”

This tax, first imposed by the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, generates hundreds of millions of dollars every year to fund conservation and land access efforts for state wildlife agencies. It provides us with areas to hunt and fish. Rep. Clyde said he wants to repeal this funding because the tax infringes on Second Amendment rights.

“In case my Democrat colleagues forgot, the Bill of Rights enumerates rights to which the government cannot infringe. Unquestionably, infringement exists when the government taxes those rights to limit the people’s ability to exercise them,” Clyde said. “As assaults against Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms continue to emerge, so do treacherous threats that seek to weaponize taxation in order to price this constitutional right out of the reach of average Americans. This tax infringes on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights and creates a dangerous opportunity for the government to weaponize taxation to price this unalienable right out of reach for most Americans,” Clyde said.

Does the old saying, “A wolf in sheep’s clothing”, come to mind. No one like taxes, but this tax was created back in 1937. America was dealing with the after effects of a depression — no one wanted another tax but we, as a country, realized that it was needed to save wildlife and wild lands. History has shown it to be one of the best conservation models ever created.

Getting rid of the ability to gather Pittman-Robertson funds is a ploy, a smokescreen — if liberals can’t get rid of guns, then they will try to get rid of places to use them. Without Pittman-Robertson funds supporting state wildlife management agencies the pastimes of hunting and fishing will lose ground every year.

“Our conservation model is funded and supported by America’s hunters, shooters, anglers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts,” said former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in 2020. “These stewards of conservation generated nearly a billion dollars last year alone and make our country’s conservation legacy the envy of the world.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation statistics show that gun sales are at unprecedented levels, and firearm production has increased each year since the 1990s. If Pittman-Robertson was hurting the gun industry, shouldn’t we see the exact opposite?

There is one more thing that puzzles me. Rep. Clyde owns a gun store in Georgia called Clyde Armory. I’m sure he’s only concerned about his constituents and protecting their Second Amendment rights, or could it be that he sees an opportunity to keep his prices on the guns he sells the same and pocket the difference that would no longer have to be paid for the products he sells? What do you think?

On the flip side, and in a more classic example of the way liberals want to deal with gun ownership is in a bill introduced by Congressman Don Beyer, D-Va. It calls for a 1,000-percent tax on semi-automatic weapons. The liberals are trying to fast track this bill.