Windham: Summertime is catfishing time in Nebraska

When the weather gets really hot, like it has been recently, it’s tough to think about fishing. Sitting out on a bank or in a boat with the sun beating down on you does not seem like a good way to have fun.

At this time of the year I try to beat the heat by going nocturnal. Nighttime fishing can be done for many species, but one of my favorites is catfish.

Catfishing at night has a lot of advantages:

» There are fewer anglers to contend with.

» It is cooler in the evening, whether you fish from the shore or a boat.

» You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment.

» There are many good catfishing opportunities nearby (low fuel costs to get there).

» You can take a nap while you’re fishing.

» Catfish are excellent table fare.

My basic rig for channel catfish is a 7-to 8-foot medium action rod and a good spinning reel, spooled with 10-pound test line. This is good tackle for most of the channel catfish you will catch in the region.

One fishing buddy of mine, Chuck Forsgren, formerly of Lincoln and now retired and fishing the good life in Minnesota, has the call sign of Zebco because he fishes with a rod like this and a Zebco Big Cat XT reel. Every pole he has is fitted with a Zebco reel.

Now, if I am going after flathead catfish I rig much heavier. I actually use medium to heavy action salt water surf casting rods, braided no-stretch line, with heavy duty reels like the Okuma Classic level wind when I hunt flatheads. When you are targeting 50-plus pound fish, you need heavy tackle!

Cut baits, commercial stink baits, leftover hotdogs or a glob of night crawlers all catch catfish. I like to use a 5/0 or bigger circle hook.

If all of this is in place, all I need is a comfortable place to sit and a little bug spray and I’m set for an evening of fishing. For flatheads — and I love fishing for flatheads — you almost have to use live bait. I use small bluegills a lot.

Locally, the interstate lakes have some good catfishing opportunities. Lake Maloney is a good spot — fish off of Kansas Point at the end of the Inlet channel. Sutherland Reservoir has a great reputation for being a good catfishing spot and Lake McConaughy has been producing some very nice channel catfish recently in the upper portion of the lake.

If it is getting just too hot for you to chase your regular fish quarry, think about giving catfishing a try. And don’t forget, catfish can make for some great eating, particularly if you catch them from deeper cool waters.

Catfish recipe

Since I mentioned catfish, here is a recipe you might want to try. This is fantastic with some 2- to 5-pound catfish. It is one of the recipes I use in camp and my camping buddies love it.

2 pounds catfish fillets, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup spicy brown mustard

1 tBSP your favorite hot sauce

1 quart peanut oil for frying

Place the catfish chunks into a mixing bowl and mix in the mustard and hot sauce with your hands. Don’t touch your eyes. Make sure all the surfaces of the fish get exposed to the mustard sauce. Cover in a bowl and refrigerate or place in a cooler for at least eight hours.

Blend in your flour and baking soda in a mixing bowl while heating your oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dip the catfish pieces one at a time into the flour/mustard mixture and shake off the excess. Fry the catfish nuggets three to four minutes in batches until they are white in the center with a golden brown exterior. Keep your cooking oil hot. Drain the nuggets on paper towels and salt and pepper to taste. Make sure you have a lot of nuggets to cook because they don’t last long.

European lead ruling

I rarely look to Europe to see how we should do things here, but in this case they may be on the right track. Many European countries recently reversed their position on banning fishing products containing lead.

Banning of lead for fishing and hunting is currently a big environmental movement here in the US, but is has little scientific data to back it.

The European Fishing Tackle Trade Association explained that the countries involved backed off previous calls for a total ban on lead in fishing products, “because there were no hard facts or scientific evidence as to why lead should be added to a list of ‘priority hazardous substances.’” My point exactly.

Lead remains on the European Union’s less-restrictive list of “priority substances.” That means that testing/monitoring will be conducted and only if lead content in water reaches a certain content level will any further actions be taken.

In this instance, the EU says a test for reasonableness is done to first find the pollution source and then put in place measures to reduce or eliminate the pollution.

According to EFTTA members, the current threshold values should keep lead sinkers from ever being the source for any lead pollution, anywhere. This seems like a sensible approach. Why can’t our EPA and some of the environmental zealots see the value in an approach like this?