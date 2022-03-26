 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winners announced from second annual paddle battle

  • 0
Winners announced from second annual paddle battle

Junior medalists pose for a photo after the second annual Platte Valley Paddle Battle on March 19.

 Courtesy photo

Eighty teams competed in the second annual Platte Valley Paddle Battle on March 19 at the North Platte Recreation Center, Adams Middle School upper and lower gyms, and at St. Pat’s and McDaid gyms. Twenty-one courts total were needed including Memorial Park Pickleball Courts to host this one-day tournament. 47 teams came from out of town and five states were represented the group said in a press release.

Winners:

Junior

Gold: Jonathan Rinke, Deangelo Mata.

Silver: Camden Weaver, Sutton Tickle.

Bronze: Dimitri Pettit, Tim Blakely.

4.0 Mixed doubles medalists

Gold: Luis Rodriguez, Gloria Knoles.

Silver: Rachel Southard, Jake McCaslin.

Bronze: Tom Callaghan, Carol Roberts.

3.5+ Mixed doubles medalists

People are also reading…

Gold: Tammy, Scott Hayden.

Silver: Kaleigh Berg, Buddy Terry.

Bronze: Barb Baldridge, Kevin Wood.

3.0 Mixed doubles medalists

Gold: Tom Heckman, Cheryl Kusak.

Silver: Dave Heckman, Carol Farritor.

Bronze: Heidi Southard, Rich Deckert.

3.0 Men’s doubles medalists

Gold: David Heckman, Tom Heckman.

Silver: Rob Putz, Dale Ellerton.

Bronze: Jonathan Gonifas, Anthony Taylor.

3.5 Men’s doubles medalists

Gold: Len Fangmeier, Matt Davis.

Silver: Kevin Wood, Buck Wood.

Bronze: Tom Callaghan, Drew Callaghan.

4.0 Men’s doubles medalists

Gold: Luis Rodrigues, Emmanuel Varela.

Silver: Dale Hall, Buddy Terry.

Bronze: Franz Murphy, Jason Sutton.

Women’s doubles 4.0 Medalists

Gold: Carol Roberts, Gloria Knoles.

Silver: Rachel Southard, Elizabeth Peters.

Bronze: Jill Swenson, Sara Sutton.

Women’s doubles 3.5+ Medalists

Gold: Jane Wilkinson, Barb Baldridge.

Silver: Carol Mettenbrink, Susan Corey.

Bronze: Jamie Klein, Hayley Grabast.

Women’s doubles 3.0 Medalists

Gold: Heidi Southard, Marsha Creighton.

Silver: Marla Hamilton, Colette Jessen.

Bronze: Rhonda Mills, Ann Luther.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News