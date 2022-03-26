Winners announced from second annual paddle battle

Eighty teams competed in the second annual Platte Valley Paddle Battle on March 19 at the North Platte Recreation Center, Adams Middle School upper and lower gyms, and at St. Pat’s and McDaid gyms. Twenty-one courts total were needed including Memorial Park Pickleball Courts to host this one-day tournament. 47 teams came from out of town and five states were represented the group said in a press release.
Winners:
Junior
Gold: Jonathan Rinke, Deangelo Mata.
Silver: Camden Weaver, Sutton Tickle.
Bronze: Dimitri Pettit, Tim Blakely.
4.0 Mixed doubles medalists
Gold: Luis Rodriguez, Gloria Knoles.
Silver: Rachel Southard, Jake McCaslin.
Bronze: Tom Callaghan, Carol Roberts.
3.5+ Mixed doubles medalists
Gold: Tammy, Scott Hayden.
Silver: Kaleigh Berg, Buddy Terry.
Bronze: Barb Baldridge, Kevin Wood.
3.0 Mixed doubles medalists
Gold: Tom Heckman, Cheryl Kusak.
Silver: Dave Heckman, Carol Farritor.
Bronze: Heidi Southard, Rich Deckert.
3.0 Men’s doubles medalists
Gold: David Heckman, Tom Heckman.
Silver: Rob Putz, Dale Ellerton.
Bronze: Jonathan Gonifas, Anthony Taylor.
3.5 Men’s doubles medalists
Gold: Len Fangmeier, Matt Davis.
Silver: Kevin Wood, Buck Wood.
Bronze: Tom Callaghan, Drew Callaghan.
4.0 Men’s doubles medalists
Gold: Luis Rodrigues, Emmanuel Varela.
Silver: Dale Hall, Buddy Terry.
Bronze: Franz Murphy, Jason Sutton.
Women’s doubles 4.0 Medalists
Gold: Carol Roberts, Gloria Knoles.
Silver: Rachel Southard, Elizabeth Peters.
Bronze: Jill Swenson, Sara Sutton.
Women’s doubles 3.5+ Medalists
Gold: Jane Wilkinson, Barb Baldridge.
Silver: Carol Mettenbrink, Susan Corey.
Bronze: Jamie Klein, Hayley Grabast.
Women’s doubles 3.0 Medalists
Gold: Heidi Southard, Marsha Creighton.
Silver: Marla Hamilton, Colette Jessen.
Bronze: Rhonda Mills, Ann Luther.