Winners of FFA co-op speaking event announced

LINCOLN — Awards were presented to 19 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on Friday. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is held during the State FFA Convention. Due to the pandemic, the convention was conducted virtually and hosted from April 7 to 9.

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2021 marks the 70th consecutive year that the council or the Education Foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.