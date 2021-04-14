Winners of FFA co-op speaking event announced

LINCOLN — Awards were presented to 19 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on Friday. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is held during the State FFA Convention. Due to the pandemic, the convention was conducted virtually and hosted from April 7 to 9.
Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.
The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2021 marks the 70th consecutive year that the council or the Education Foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.
Grace Popken from the Mead FFA Chapter took top honors in the 2021 competition and received a trophy, first place medal and check for $250 from the NCC Education Foundation. Second place went to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central FFA Chapter along with a medal and check for $125. Third place went to Kaitlyn Hanson of the Mead FFA Chapter who received a medal and check for $75. Jenna Knake from the Syracuse FFA Chapter placed fourth.
Also receiving medals in the competition and the FFA chapters they represent were in alphabetical order:
» Gold: Makiaya DeLaCruz, Lakeview; Payton Gorwill, Arthur County; Kaitlynn Kaup, Stuart; Myka Smith, Seward.
» Silver: Alexis Bartling, Verdigre; Hayden Larabee, Valentine; Gracyn Rubesh, St. Paul; Alivia Schemek, Humphrey; and Ally Seltig, Elgin.
» Bronze: Matthew Cox, Arcadia; November Diers, Chadron; Jenna Ingison, Maywood; Roni Prewitt, Plainview; Kendall Stemper, Alma; Keira Wasenius, Southern Valley.
“The Council is proud to provide support for these students as they develop their leadership and communication skills while at the same time learning about the value cooperatives bring to Nebraskans all across the state.” NCCEF President Rocky Weber said.