Winter brings power line danger

COLUMBUS — As winter approaches, Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind people of the dangers of downed power lines.

Winter storms can bring a few different threats to power lines including galloping, downed and floating wires, NPPD said in a press release. Galloping wires occur when high winds force two adjacent power lines to hit each other, which may cause an outage. Floating wires consist of power lines that have been broken and are blowing in the wind or are not long enough to contact the ground.

“If anyone comes upon a power line down on the ground or blowing in the wind, they should stay clear of the area and notify their local power provider immediately,” said NPPD Vice President of Energy Delivery Art Wiese. “Broken power lines can have an electrical charge and are very dangerous if not handled professionally. They not only carry an electrical charge but can electrically charge any objects they are touching or even the ground around where a broken power line is laying.”