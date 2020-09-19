Winterizing alfalfa stands during the fall

This year has been rough on crops as they have received storm damage, heat stress and drought stress.
As it has been very dry for much of August, some questions might be lingering about taking the last cutting of alfalfa for this growing season.
As alfalfa is a perennial crop, it needs enough winterization time to store carbohydrates and prepare itself for the winter months to be successful next spring. Alfalfa needs approximately six weeks of uninterrupted growth to properly winterize in the fall. The winterization process usually begins about three weeks prior to the average first frost date.
In this part of the state, the first frost date could occur anywhere between Sept. 21 to Oct. 10 depending on where the field is located and the current environmental conditions in the area. This means that it would be best to harvest the last cutting of the season either before or after the winterization process.
Seeing as how it is September, the window to cut alfalfa before winterization begins is quickly closing, if it hasn’t already.
Another commonly asked question is, can I cut the alfalfa during the winterization process? The answer is highly dependent on how many times the crop has been cut, how much environmental stress has occurred, and how much pest pressure the crop has experienced this year.
Throughout the year, fields may have experienced flooding, frost damage, alfalfa weevil larvae feeding, herbicide drift and heat or drought stress. Fields that were cut four or five times or experienced a significant amount of stress/damage during the growing season are more likely to be susceptible to winter injury if harvested during the winterization period compared to fields that did not experience a lot of stress or were only cut three times this year.
Older stands are also more susceptible to injury compared to more robust or younger stands that are more winter hardy. Regardless, if another cutting of alfalfa is needed for feed this winter, the field can be harvested once the six-week winterization period is over. This will allow the crop to have enough reserves ready for the following growing season and be ready for the upcoming winter months.
As always, it’s important to consider what your intentions are for the field. If you plan to tear up the alfalfa next spring and plant a different commodity, winterization wouldn’t be a priority at this point, especially if you need a little extra hay to get through the winter. However, if you intend to keep that field in production next year, proper winterization will be key this fall. Not properly winterizing the field could lead to stand losses or yield loss next year.
Bottom line is, alfalfa can be harvested during the winterization period if you don’t intend to use that field next year for alfalfa production, or you have robust stands that can withstand the harsh winter months without too much damage. However, if you have less winter hardy stands or fields that have experienced lots of stress this year, waiting to make that last cutting after the winterization period will pay off for you next spring.
For more information on winterizing your alfalfa stands this fall, check out UNL’s Pasture and Forage Minute clips at extensionalmanac.unl.edu/hay-and-forage-minute.
Quicken record-keeping course
The Nebraska Extension Farm and Ranch Management team released a self-paced online course entitled, “Quicken for Farm and Ranch Record Keeping.”
This online course teaches the basics of Quicken, a financial management software that can be used in an operation to track transactions, expenses, and budgets. During this free course, participants will learn how to use categories, tags, memos, run reports and track records for your operation. These files can also be exported to QuickBooks and Excel for those who use different recordkeeping programs.
Register at go.unl.edu/quicken to work through this self-paced online course.
Virtual Husker Harvest Days
Due to the pandemic, Husker Harvest Days has been moved to a virtual platform for the 2020 show. Nebraska Extension will be offering educational outreach with the following theme: “Knowledge that Helps Cultivate Opportunities.”
Topics of interest include beef production, cover crops and soil health, pest management, water use concerns, precision agriculture, agricultural economics, landscape issues, leadership development, rural and mental health issues and college and career readiness opportunities. This virtual experience can be found at huskerharvestdays.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!