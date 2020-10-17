Women-centric ag programs available

Participants should plan on attending each of the six workshop dates. This program requires participants to have an internet connection. The course will consist of 90-minute live presentations, with opportunities to complete an additional 90-minutes per class of hands-on activities, watch on-demand videos and have access to additional reading materials.

The second annual Women Managing Ag Land Conference will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 2. The conference offers learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills and navigate the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land. This hybrid event will allow participants the opportunity to attend one of three in-person locations or participate via Zoom. The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Indiana, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!” Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live from the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead to meeting locations in Kearney and Scottsbluff. The in-person locations are: