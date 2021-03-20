Women discover love of auto body through NPCC

A record number of women are enrolled in North Platte Community College’s Auto Body Technology program this year.
While three might not seem like a lot, it’s a substantial increase from what the college has seen in previous years. Some are hopeful it’s an indication of a shift in the industry as a whole.
“If they can do the job, it shouldn’t matter what their gender is,” said Mark Harwood, auto body technology instructor for NPCC. “I’m happy to have women in our program. They bring a lot of strengths to the table. They tend to be more detail-oriented than men, they’re not as apt to be colorblind and, frankly, they motivate the guys to work harder.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up just 1% of the workforce in auto body-related jobs nationwide.
Harwood has taught at NPCC for three decades and during that time, female students have only enrolled in the auto body program every five years or so — and then, only one at a time.
Tarina Beenblossom
The physical aspects were part of why Tarina Beenblossom’s father tried to talk her out of pursuing a career in the field. She initially heeded the advice and, after graduating from Gothenburg High School in 2010, enrolled in graphic design classes at NPCC instead.
“My mom has a graphic design business, and she wanted me to come work for her,” said Beenblossom. “So, I got my certificates at NPCC and worked for my mom for a while, but it was a bit too slow-paced for my liking.”
Seeking a change, Beenblossom moved to Las Vegas and took a job wrapping cars and setting up for conventions such as the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show. Beenblossom also had the opportunity to work with Fresh Wata creating logos for the Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival.
Work slowed when the pandemic hit last year, prompting Beenblossom to move back to Gothenburg in June.
Beenblossom has always been a “fix it herself” kind of person, and auto body has allowed her to develop those hands-on skills while also giving her the opportunity to express herself artistically.
Beenblossom is the first to admit she’s not physically as strong as some of the guys in her class, however, she’s also aware that she has a lot of other attributes to offer the industry — such as her ability to multitask. It helps that Harwood and her classmates recognize that, too. They have made her feel welcome from day one.
“No one looks at me like I can’t do something just because I’m a woman,” Beenblossom said. “Mark treats all of his students the same, and the guys in my class are all really nice. If anything, they try to be the gentlemen and lift the heavy stuff for me, which isn’t a bad thing. I think overall we complement each other’s skills and make the department stronger.”
Sara Ford
Like Beenblossom, Sara Ford of Cody took the long way around before ending up in NPCC’s auto body program.
She graduated from Cody-Kilgore High School in 2019 then spent a semester at Chadron State College.
“I wasn’t happy in Chadron, so I transferred to NPCC to finish my gen eds,” Ford said. “After that, I was looking for something a little more hands-on and toured the applied technology offerings on NPCC’s North Campus. My dad went to school to be a mechanic, so I had that influence already. I have always enjoyed working with my dad in the shop and have gained a love for classic cars from him, which made auto body seem like a good fit.”
Ford was worried she wouldn’t have enough experience when she entered the auto body program to be successful, but Harwood put her fears to rest.
In addition to honing her auto body skills, Ford has acquired an appreciation for detail and a better understanding of prioritization, timeliness, customer service, billing and other office responsibilities. Those are all skills that will serve her well no matter what occupation she chooses to pursue.
“Most of all, I gained a sense of accomplishment from going into a field that women don’t usually go into,” Ford said. “Social stigmas shouldn’t deter your goals. Whether you’re male or female, if you have an interest in auto body, you should pursue it. I’m proud of myself. I had nothing to lose, so I took a chance and would encourage others to do the same. You can’t change and grow if you never leave the environment you’re used to.”
Emma Schanou
NPCC was the first choice for Emma Schanou, of North Platte, after she graduated from Wallace High School in 2019. Her father took auto body classes at NPCC when he was in college, and it was important to her to stick with tradition.
Schanou changed majors three times before she actually entered the auto body program. She was planning to earn an associate degree in business then transfer on, until she took an auto body night class and fell in love with it.
Schanou has also tossed around the idea of one day owning a hot rod and classic car body shop.
She has wondered, however, if she might be overlooked with a shop like that because of her gender.
“I haven’t noticed it at the college, but in the workforce, it seems that women in auto body aren’t always taken seriously,” Schanou said. “I suppose it’s similar to having a guy paint your nails instead of a woman. There’s nothing wrong with it, auto body is just a male-dominated field. I get a lot of attention from being a part of it.”
That attention won’t be stopping her any time soon.
“Even if I tried to get away from cars, they would always come back to me in some form,” said Schanou. “That’s what I was raised on. It’s all I know. I’m just going to do what I want — whatever makes me happy. Right now, that’s auto body.”