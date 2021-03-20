Women discover love of auto body through NPCC

“My mom has a graphic design business, and she wanted me to come work for her,” said Beenblossom. “So, I got my certificates at NPCC and worked for my mom for a while, but it was a bit too slow-paced for my liking.”

Seeking a change, Beenblossom moved to Las Vegas and took a job wrapping cars and setting up for conventions such as the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show. Beenblossom also had the opportunity to work with Fresh Wata creating logos for the Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival.

Work slowed when the pandemic hit last year, prompting Beenblossom to move back to Gothenburg in June.

Beenblossom has always been a “fix it herself” kind of person, and auto body has allowed her to develop those hands-on skills while also giving her the opportunity to express herself artistically.

Beenblossom is the first to admit she’s not physically as strong as some of the guys in her class, however, she’s also aware that she has a lot of other attributes to offer the industry — such as her ability to multitask. It helps that Harwood and her classmates recognize that, too. They have made her feel welcome from day one.