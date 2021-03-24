Women in Ag hosting ‘Meet & Greet’ Tuesday

CURTIS — Students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture want to meet women in agriculture who will share their stories — good, bad or maybe even ugly — in a “Meet & Greet” Tuesday evening at the college in Curtis.

The NCTA Women in Ag student club is hosting an informal social time at 6:30 p.m. at the NCTA Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, with a panel of agriculturalists present plus interactive in a virtual format at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend or link virtually.

“Our students want to gain information and advice through the stories of other women in agriculture, hearing their challenges and successes in their roles as agriculturists,” said Mary Rittenhouse, NCTA agribusiness management professor and WIA sponsor.

“This special evening provides us an opportunity to network with women engaged in agriculture, at all levels, throughout the ag community, here in Curtis, regionally, or from wherever they are on Tuesday,” said Sophie Nutter of Wilcox, president of the college’s WIA club.