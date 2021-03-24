Women in Ag hosting ‘Meet & Greet’ Tuesday

CURTIS — Students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture want to meet women in agriculture who will share their stories — good, bad or maybe even ugly — in a “Meet & Greet” Tuesday evening at the college in Curtis.
The NCTA Women in Ag student club is hosting an informal social time at 6:30 p.m. at the NCTA Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, with a panel of agriculturalists present plus interactive in a virtual format at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend or link virtually.
“Our students want to gain information and advice through the stories of other women in agriculture, hearing their challenges and successes in their roles as agriculturists,” said Mary Rittenhouse, NCTA agribusiness management professor and WIA sponsor.
“This special evening provides us an opportunity to network with women engaged in agriculture, at all levels, throughout the ag community, here in Curtis, regionally, or from wherever they are on Tuesday,” said Sophie Nutter of Wilcox, president of the college’s WIA club.
“Normally, we would have attended the statewide Women in Ag conference in February but since that was a virtual event, we missed those one-on-one of conversations,” said Nutter, an agribusiness management major. “I want to meet some of our alumni and new friends, too, on Tuesday.”
Rittenhouse says the Meet & Greet brings benefits for students: “We look forward to hearing from women in ag who are actively engaged in agriculture — what skills should young women bring to the table, what challenges will they face, and how can they become the next generation of leaders in their agricultural careers.”
Mentor speakers will include Jo Bek, NCTA professor emeritus who founded the original WIA chapter at the college, along with alumnus Regina Andrijeski of Curtis. Panelists may include women in ag production, agribusiness, veterinary technology, livestock production, education, communications and ag consulting.
There is no charge to participate, but everyone must register at nctaunl.wufoo.com/forms/women-in-ag-panel.
Questions can be emailed to mrittenhouse2@unl.edu