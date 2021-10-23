Women in Manufacturing joins alliance to promote STEM careers

LA VISTA — Women in Manufacturing-Nebraska, a professional organization created to promote, support and inspire women who choose manufacturing careers, announced it will formally join the NE Manufacturing Alliance in work to promote STEM careers and other initiatives to support Nebraska’s fastest growing high-tech sector, according to a press release.

“There’s a place for everyone in manufacturing, whether you’re in sales, accounting, marketing, engineering, robotics or welding,” said Juli Thelen, communications and community outreach for Behlen Mfg. Co. and events director for WiM Nebraska. “By the way, women are excelling in all of those fields.

“We have one message for women looking for their next, or even their first, career move — you have a support network waiting to welcome you and help you succeed,” Thelen added.

The announcement was made Wednesday at a gathering of 50 members and supporters at the organization’s first annual breakfast hosted since the pandemic’s start.

Formed in 2019, WiM-Neb. is focused on providing professional development, networking and mentoring opportunities for female students and colleagues. Both corporations and individuals may join, with significantly reduced rates for students.