Women in Manufacturing joins alliance to promote STEM careers

LA VISTA — Women in Manufacturing-Nebraska, a professional organization created to promote, support and inspire women who choose manufacturing careers, announced it will formally join the NE Manufacturing Alliance in work to promote STEM careers and other initiatives to support Nebraska’s fastest growing high-tech sector, according to a press release.
“There’s a place for everyone in manufacturing, whether you’re in sales, accounting, marketing, engineering, robotics or welding,” said Juli Thelen, communications and community outreach for Behlen Mfg. Co. and events director for WiM Nebraska. “By the way, women are excelling in all of those fields.
“We have one message for women looking for their next, or even their first, career move — you have a support network waiting to welcome you and help you succeed,” Thelen added.
The announcement was made Wednesday at a gathering of 50 members and supporters at the organization’s first annual breakfast hosted since the pandemic’s start.
Formed in 2019, WiM-Neb. is focused on providing professional development, networking and mentoring opportunities for female students and colleagues. Both corporations and individuals may join, with significantly reduced rates for students.
WiM-Neb. is the fifth statewide manufacturing organization to join the NE Manufacturing Alliance, which also includes: the state’s Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council; the Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition; the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and the NE Chamber, Nebraska’s affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers.
The NE Manufacturing Alliance brings efficiency and alignment to initiatives that:
» Equip and educate a tech-enabled workforce.
» Promote manufacturing as a re-emerging, high-tech career path for Nebraska students.
» Deepen relationships among manufacturers to build supply-chain depth.
» Usher in a new age of research, development and Manufacturing 4.0 tech advancement.
» Advocate for policies that promote manufacturing growth.
» Provide member education, training and networking.
The alliance embraces the economic development priorities put forth in the Blueprint Nebraska report, Growing the Good Life. The report identified 15 signature initiatives with the greatest impact on statewide quality of life, overall job growth, attracting 18- to 34-year-olds and keeping the costs of doing business competitive. The plan also included a strong focus on growing key business sectors through technology adoption and innovation.