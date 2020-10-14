Women’s Connection hosting live Julie Couch performance

A journey is defined as a trip, expedition or pilgrimage. A friend is defined as a comrade, confidant, sidekick or pal. “Journey to Find a Friend” is the theme for the Grant and Ogallala Women’s Connection when they meet at 1 p.m. MT on Tuesday at the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St., Ogallala. Tickets are $5 at the door and include the entertainment and refreshments. There will be a mini-concert, “Music in the Air” by Julie Couch. Couch is an award-winning singer, guitarist and song-writer. She and her sister performed as “The Johansen Sisters” at state and county fairs, churches and conventions. Couch will also be the guest speaker sharing her story, “Lost and Lonely Girl.” Couch is from Norfolk and is married with two grown boys. Her husband teaches industrial technology in high school and together they perform music for various occasions. She is a music therapist and performs at Care Centers and Senior Centers across Nebraska, western Iowa and southern South Dakota.