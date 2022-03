The Women’s Golf Association is hosting a charity silent auction to benefit the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and The Connection Homeless shelter that will run through the end of March at the Lake Maloney Golf Club, 608 Birdie Lane, North Platte.

Those wishing to bid can go to the club house through the end of the month.

Auction winners will be notified during the first week of April.

For more information, call 308-532-9998.