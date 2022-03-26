Women’s Resource Center to host 21st annual ‘Walk for Life’

The Women’s Resource Center will host the 21st Annual “Walk for Life” April 30 in North Platte, Stapleton, Gothenburg and Callaway, and on May 1 in Arnold, Dunning, Hershey and Wallace. Walkers that raise at least $50 in sponsor pledges or donations will receive this year’s WFL T-shirt.

The group is looking for walkers, but sponsorships are also available, according to a press release. Go to friendsofwrcnp.com today to register to walk or sponsor someone that is walking.

By “Walking for Life” you will be joining the Women’s Resource Center in an effort to impact the community, the release said.

“In 2019, only 8% of the 2,193 reported abortions in Nebraska were for reasons of maternal, mental health, incest or rape.” said Linda Logsdon, executive director of the WRC. “Events such as the ‘Walk for Life’ will help us get the word out to let women and men know that abortion is not the only option when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.”

The WRC is a 501(c)3 pregnancy resource center providing free limited medical, educational and support services to young women facing unplanned pregnancies. Services include: free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, life skills training, parenting classes, momma well-care and free material needs for babies and moms. The WRC also provides educational and support training for dads.

“Entire families are important to the WRC,” the release said. “We are grateful for the great support of area churches, businesses and individuals that have sponsored our walk events.”