Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on County Road 418 in Dawson County, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Infrastructure Inc. of Lincoln is the contractor for this project. Work includes replacement of a county road bridge at East Midway Lake, southwest of Cozad. Anticipated completion is October.

Traffic will be detoured to Nebraska Highway 21 during bridge replacement.

“Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down,” according to the release.