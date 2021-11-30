World AIDS Day calls attention to HIV

The CDC offers the following tips for starting the conversation about being tested:

» Share with your health care provider that you are interested in taking an HIV test and ask them which test may be right for you.

» Be honest. It can be difficult to talk about certain things, like your sex life or drug use. But it is important to share details about your life with your trusted medical provider that could be important to your health. If there are subjects you are uncomfortable discussing, share that with your health care provider.

» Ask your health care provider which behaviors may increase your risk for HIV. By understanding the factors that can increase your risk for HIV, you can choose to do things to help you decrease HIV risk and stay healthy.

In addition to health care providers being able to perform an HIV test, many medical clinics, substance use programs, community health centers and hospitals offer them too. You can learn more about HIV testing and find free, fast and confidential HIV testing near you by using the HIV Service Locator on the CDC Let’s Stop HIV Together website at cdc.gov/stophivtogether/locator; by going to gettested.cdc.gov; or by calling 1-800-232-4636.