Autism Action Partnership and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute will host a celebration of World Autism Day from noon to 2 p.m. on April 2 at Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall, 1001 Douglas St., Omaha, at the RiverFront.

The community celebration will include food trucks and face painting, as well as yard games and booths featuring community partners, friends and other champions for autism, according to a press release. The Rose, Special Olympics, Gotta Be Me, Omaha Symphony, The Omaha Children’s Museum and WhyArts are among the groups offering booths with fun activities.

The Omaha Police Department’s mounted patrol will also make an appearance. Gotta Be Me’s Heartlight Choir will perform on the stage at 12:30 p.m. for a dance party.

“We hope to create an opportunity to socialize, have fun and celebrate with the autism community,” said Michaela Ahrens, senior director of programs for Autism Action Partnership.

The event is the kickoff for Autism Acceptance Month, and AAP and MMI also are collaborating on a billboard campaign, with this year’s theme being “Uniqueness Unites Us.”

“This event is an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate people across the autism spectrum and perhaps educate the broader community, as well,” said Melonie Welsh, community engagement director at Munroe-Meyer Institute.

The monthlong campaign to spread autism awareness and acceptance also will include an online toolbox, developed by MMI and hosted on the AAP website, for businesses, organizations and anyone who would like to learn more, promote and celebrate Autism Acceptance Month.