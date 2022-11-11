Wreaths Across America coming back to Fort McPherson

The Wreaths Across America event will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The goal of the event is to place a live, balsam fir Veterans’ wreath at the headstone of every Veteran buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, according to a press release.

Lee Bird Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is encouraging people to sponsor wreaths. Wreaths are needed for thousands of veterans’ headstones. The cost of each wreath is $15.

To complete a sponsorship in person, stop by Great Plains Realty at 511 S. Dewey St. in North Platte.

You can also go online wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42633, then click on “sponsor.”

To sponsor a specific grave e-mail fortmcphersonwreaths@gmail.com.

The deadline is Nov. 28.

To volunteer to lay wreaths on Dec. 17, register at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42633, then click on “volunteer.”

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.