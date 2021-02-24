Wreaths Across America unveils race program

» Stem to Stone Remembrance Run, in-person in Maine, with virtual option: 2021 will be the third year this race is hosted on the tip lands in Maine where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes.

Click on the individual event and you’ll be brought to the official RunSignUp registration pages which have all the pertinent information, such as event dates, pricing, course maps and donation opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again partner with CompetitorME and bring virtual race options for fundraising and fun to our supporters,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “In spite of the pandemic, last year we saw local groups and individuals participating in our virtual races across the country and sharing the mission as they found a healthy way to stay active and involved in their communities. We hope to continue that momentum by offering these new options to get involved and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”