Wriedt named Business Student of Month

Josiah Wriedt, son of James and Michelle Wriedt of Norfolk, is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for February.

“Josiah is a model student with impeccable character,” said Sean Tossi, business and office technology instructor. “His work ethic, attention to detail and campus involvement make him a valuable student of business and the overarching campus community. Josiah is always willing to lend his time to help others. I firmly believe he will continue to succeed in his future professional and scholarly endeavors.”

Wriedt graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden in 2020. He is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC and is on track to earn an associate degree in 2022.

“I selected NPCC because it is suitable for my agribusiness degree,” Wriedt said. “North Platte and the western part of Nebraska have always been an interest to me. It helped that my brother came to NPCC for agribusiness first. The instructors, including the ones who taught my brother, are helping me a lot.”

Wriedt’s long term plans are to one day own a farm or ranch, have a family and continue to support the 4-H and FFA programs.