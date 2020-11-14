Writing contest honors Aldrich

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation is hosting its 2021 Short Story Contest.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story that is written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity and/or geography (past, present and/or future). Story length should be 1,000 to 2,000 words with no minimum for the intermediate category. A list of books by the author which entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work is available on the Foundation’s website, bessstreeteraldrich.org.

Prizes will be awarded at the annual Spring Banquet of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation on April 10. A virtual event is also being planned just in case. Cash prize amounts are: Adult: First prize, $100; second prize, $50; third prize, $25. High school (grades nine-12) and middle school (grades six-eight) awards include: First prize, $50; second prize, $25; third prize, $15. Intermediate school (grades three-five) prizes include: First prize, $25; second prize, $15; third prize, $10.

Family members of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation board members are not eligible.

The due date for submissions is Feb. 17, 2021. A submission link and a complete list of rules can be found at bessstreeteraldrich.org. Questions about the contest or an alternative paper submission can be directed to Kurk Shrader, executive director, at email aldrichfoundation@gmail.com or call 402-994-3855. Publicity for this event is funded in part by Cass County Tourism.