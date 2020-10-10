 Skip to main content
WSC hosts Plains Writers Series
WSC hosts Plains Writers Series

WAYNE — The Wayne State College Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press will host this fall’s Plains Writers Series on Oct. 21.

The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.

This Plains Writers Series will highlight Jim Reese. The readings will be hosted via Zoom at 4 p.m. This event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.

The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.

