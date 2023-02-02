OMAHA — It's the "Judds Final Tour," and although it's missing late country icon Naomi Judd, the show is carrying on in her honor and will make a stop in Omaha 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center, 405 N. 10th St.

Led by Wynonna Judd, the concert pays tribute to the Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo, with support performances from Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased from ticketmaster.com.

Formed in the 1980s, the Judds won five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Awards with their Kentucky-spiced blend of country, rock, pop and blues. The duo sold more 20 million records and were widely regarded as one of the most successful female country music acts of all time.

In 1991, Wynonna began her solo career, but the Judds reunited several times over the years for special performances and tours before Naomi passed away last year. As a solo artist, Wynonna has won several awards, including the CMA Horizon Award and the American Music Award for Favorite New Country Artist.

Warming the stage for Wynonna will be McBride and Little Big Town. McBride comes to stage with her own collection of awards and accolades, and has honed her pop-country chops with hits like "Independence Day" and "A Broken Wing" on her way to earning 14 Grammy nominations.

Meanwhile, Little Big Town — like McBride — has headlined their own national tours, but for this one will play a supporting role. Country fans know this multi-platinum group for No. 1 hits like "Better Man," "Little White Church" and "Girl Crush."