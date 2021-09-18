Yards of the Year announced in North Platte

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin have announced the households and businesses that won the annual Yard of the Year competition in North Platte.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored more than 30 homes to determine the winners. The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity and maintenance.

The 2021 winners:

» Ward 1:

1. David and Emily Cooper, 920 E. Fourth St.

2. 802 S. Tabor.

» Ward 2:

1. Steve Lynch, 321 Lakeview Blvd.

2. 920 Gilman Road.

» Ward 3:

1. Marvin Rankin, 1712 W. First St.

2. 1702 W. Second St.

» Ward 4:

1. Lois and Dana Snyder, 1604 W. 14th St.

2. 1210 N. Poplar St.

» Business:

Tie, Carpenter Memorial Chapel/ Elliot Law Office.