Yards of the Year announced in North Platte
David and Emily Cooper’s yard at 920 E. Fourth St. was the Ward 1 winner of the Yard of the Year competition.

 Courtesy photo

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin have announced the households and businesses that won the annual Yard of the Year competition in North Platte.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored more than 30 homes to determine the winners. The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity and maintenance.

The 2021 winners:

» Ward 1:

1. David and Emily Cooper, 920 E. Fourth St.

2. 802 S. Tabor.

» Ward 2:

1. Steve Lynch, 321 Lakeview Blvd.

2. 920 Gilman Road.

» Ward 3:

1. Marvin Rankin, 1712 W. First St.

2. 1702 W. Second St.

» Ward 4:

1. Lois and Dana Snyder, 1604 W. 14th St.

2. 1210 N. Poplar St.

» Business:

Tie, Carpenter Memorial Chapel/ Elliot Law Office.

“These places were very, very hard to judge as they were all beautiful. An amazing amount of work, time, and energy is involved,” said judge DiAnn Nichelson.

The other judges were Chris and Mary Chada, Krysti Deckert and Samantha Wheeler.

Each first prize winner will receive $50 and the honorable mentions $25.

Schaben Sanitation and Great Plains Realty were the corporate sponsors of the competition.

