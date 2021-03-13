Young entrepreneurs can win cash prizes in statewide contest

KEARNEY — High schoolers across the state have a chance to pitch their business ideas — and win cash prizes — during a statewide contest.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition.

Open to students in grades nine through 12, the virtual event is an opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship, network with professionals and compete for cash.

To enter, students must upload a two-minute video of their business or product idea pitch to YouTube, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigidea. The contest is free, but entries must be received no later than March 17.

Entries do not have to be complete business models, but they should include:

» A description of the product or service.

» What problem it solves.

» The target audience.

» And how it might be made available to customers.