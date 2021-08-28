Young Nebraskans Week Award nominations due Sept. 17

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting nominations for the Young Nebraskans Week Award. The nominations are due on Sept. 17.

Award winners must be between 18 to “40ish” and a Nebraska resident, according to a press release. A young professionals group affiliation is not required. Applicants can apply for multiple awards but can win only one per year. Nominations for multiple people is allowed.

Award recipients will be announced during the Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit on Oct. 22 during YNW 2021. Visit youngnebraskansweek.com to learn more about YNW 2021.

For more information, contact Gentri Shopp at gentri.shopp@nebraska.gov.

Nominations are in four categories: young professional of the year, community involvement and impact, entrepreneurship and innovation and leadership and professional development.