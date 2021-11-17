Young women from North Platte, Hershey head for Miss Nebraska after securing titles in Best of the West

ALLIANCE — A dozen young women from across the state gathered to compete in the Best of the West Competition Saturday in Alliance, according to a press release.

A number of area candidates walked away with titles, including Katelyn Bowers of North Platte, Miss Fur Trade Days 2022; Katie Hoatson of Hershey, Miss Chadron 2022; and Alexandra Thompson of North Platte, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

Bowers is the daughter of Melissa and Darreld Bowers; Hoatson is the daughter of Dave and Tracy Hoatson; and Thompson is the daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson.

Lexi Nolda, the daughter of Gianna Nolda of North Platte was named Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by the contestants.

Rose Seeman, the daughter of Brad and Karrie Seeman of Lincoln, won the Miss Alliance 2022 title.

Hoatson was also the overall community service winner in the Miss division.

The second place Miss community service scholarship was awarded to Sydny Ridgeway, the daughter of Jon and Gale Ridgeway of Gering.

Ridgeway was also selected as the Miss audience choice award winner for the competition.