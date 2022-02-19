Youth empowerment vision board workshop to be at North Platte Public Library Saturday

Desiree Aragon will host an empowerment vision board workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. The class is limited to 8 youth ages 7 to 12. The cost is $40.

The workshop, which Aragon centers around “what they want to be when they grow up” adds support, expands thinking and shows children how to reduce anxiety, according to a press release from Aragon.

“I’ll tell three empowerment stories of people who overcame terrible adversities in their lives,” Aragon said. “Then the kids will create their own empowerment vision boards.”

Preregistration is required by Thursday. For more information, contact Aragon at 308-520-8103 or email brainandbodybalancing@gmail.com.