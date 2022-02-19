 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth empowerment vision board workshop to be at North Platte Public Library Saturday
0 Comments

Youth empowerment vision board workshop to be at North Platte Public Library Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Desiree Aragon will host an empowerment vision board workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. The class is limited to 8 youth ages 7 to 12. The cost is $40.

The workshop, which Aragon centers around “what they want to be when they grow up” adds support, expands thinking and shows children how to reduce anxiety, according to a press release from Aragon.

“I’ll tell three empowerment stories of people who overcame terrible adversities in their lives,” Aragon said. “Then the kids will create their own empowerment vision boards.”

Preregistration is required by Thursday. For more information, contact Aragon at 308-520-8103 or email brainandbodybalancing@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Technology

Feds oppose immediate release of voting machine report

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states and says the document shouldn't be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News