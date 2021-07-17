Youth in field navigate to new heights at the Fifth Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day

CURTIS — Use of drones for crop management and weed control was a highlight at the Fifth Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day in Curtis.

Twenty youth and four adults gained new perspectives and knowledge both in the field and indoors at the soils laboratory of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

One of the most popular sessions for youth was out at the campus farm, where a drone flew over a field to assess crop health. Later, the older youth could pilot the drone through an obstacle course.

Participants learned about weed control, planter technology, creating healthy soil, plant disease identification and drone technology.

Nebraska Extension and NCTA partnered in the one-day program hosted on July 7. Youth came from Ewing, Paxton, Gering, Gothenburg, Cozad, McCook, Trenton and Curtis.

The day was a great opportunity for youth statewide to gain technical and life skills while learning about careers in science, agronomy, irrigation, and mechanized agriculture.