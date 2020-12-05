Youth Masters of Beef learning cohort registration due Dec. 14

LINCOLN — Youth ages 14 to 19 interested in beef are invited to register for a statewide Youth Master of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort by 5 p.m. CT on Dec. 14.

The statewide learning cohort will provide tools and resources for being a beef advocate, work as a group to become a strong ambassador for the beef community and gain knowledge about beef and raising cattle from Dec. 16 through Jan. 6.

The group will meet initially on Dec. 16 to introduce the program, get to know their cohort and learn more about the beef industry as a whole. Youth will work to complete the Masters of Beef Advocacy program online through National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has been completed by 15,000 members of the beef community.

The five online lessons address environmental sustainability, beef nutrition, animal welfare and beef safety while taking advocates through the beef lifecycle, from pasture to plate. In addition to completing the five-lesson online program, youth will have the opportunity to continue discussion with their cohort through a series of discussion boards, additional learning resources and activities to help put what they learn into action. Youth will then attend a virtual celebration webinar on Jan. 6 to mark their completion of the program, learn more about beef in Nebraska and discuss careers in the beef industry.