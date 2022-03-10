ZZ Top tour coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — ZZ Top has announced their Raw Whisky Tour in conjunction with readying a new album titled “RAW” that was recorded in connection with the band’s critically lauded 2019 Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” according to a press release.

The Raw Whisky Tour will include a stop in Grand Island on June 22 at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

The Grammy-nominated feature from Banger Films and director Sam Dunn includes an interlude that finds the group’s classic line up — Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill — gathering for a session at Gruene Hall, “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas.” That performance provided the basis for the “RAW” album release.

“RAW” will be released July 22 by Shelter Records/BMG on 180 gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms, and is dedicated “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill.”

The album’s liner notes by Gibbons and Beard explain the approach: “... it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour buses. Just us and the music.

“We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!

“It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers.

“‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”

At the same time as the new album is being announced, the band’s forthcoming Raw Whisky Tour has been revealed. The first leg of the tour, starting on May 27 in San Diego, California, will see the band on stage in 50 markets across North America, more dates to be announced. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whiskey from Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas, a 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.

Tickets are on sale for most markets starting Friday. Ticket prices are $37, $47, $63, $77 and $97 plus fees. Tickets are available at the Heartland Events Center Box Office or on etix.com.

The Raw Whisky Tour will bring the band to:

» May 6, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Fallsview Casino Resort.

» May 29, Paso Robles, California, Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

» June 1, Redding, California, Redding Civic Auditorium.

» June 2, Saratoga, California, The Mountain Winery.

» June 5, Jacksonville, Oregon, Britt Pavilion.

» June 7, Bend, Oregon, Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

» June 8, Walla Walla, Washington, Wine Country Amphitheater.

» June 9, Spokane, Washington, First Interstate Center for the Arts.

» June 12, Billings, Montana, MetraPark — First Interstate Arena.

» June 14, Grand Junction, Colorado, Las Colonias Park Amphitheater.

» June 17, Tucson, Arizona, Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater.

» June 19, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pikes Peak Center.

» June 21, Loveland, Colorado, Budweiser Events Center.

» June 22, Grand Island, Fonner Park — Heartland Events Center.

» June 24, Park City, Kansas, Hartman Arena.

» June 25, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Zoo Amphitheatre.

» June 26, Little Rock, Arkansas, First Security Amphitheater.

» June 29, Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

» July 1, Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Zoo & Aquarium — Amphitheater.

» July 2, Sterling Heights, Michigan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

For more information, go to zztop.com.