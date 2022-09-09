Light agenda for school board on Monday

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will hear regular reports from Superintendent Todd Rhodes, the NPPS Foundation, along with sub-committee reports at Monday’s meeting.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., and online at nppsd.org/page/npps-boe-meetings.
In the lone action item, the board will consider approving the North Platte Education Association as the certified staff bargaining agent for the 2024-25 school year.
Other reports include an update of the district’s Tier 1 goals, a communication report, the monthly financial and budget report and a legislative update.