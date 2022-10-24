 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Board discuss revisions to employee handbook

The Lincoln County commissioners continued discussing revisions to the employee handbook at Monday's regular meeting.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer brought up several discussion items the board will need to consider as the revisions move forward. No action on the item was taken at Monday’s meeting.

In other action, the board:

  • Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a letter for the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for pending or completed litigation.
  • Accepted the resignation of Deputy County Clerk Terry Heessel from the Lincoln County Safety Committee effective Dec. 15.
