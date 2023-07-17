Public hearings on wind and solar power were postponed at Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting Monday.

Commissioners Chairman Jerry Woodruff tabled the hearings to give an opportunity for Commissioners Kent Weems and Chris Bruns to be involved in the discussions. Both had excused absences.

The proposals would increase setbacks on wind turbines. Commercial or utility wind farms would have to be at least 2 miles from property lines and 2½ miles from homes. Maximum noise levels would also be specified.

The application for a solar farm would have the added requirement to submit a decommissioning plan under a proposed amendment to current county regulations.

The board of commissioners did adopt a regulation change regarding conditional use permits. The change makes it clear that commissioners have the final say in granting CUPs, an option allowed by state law. That is important, Woodruff said, because of potential impacts to roads and other infrastructure in the county. Commissioners will continue to receive recommendations from the county’s 11-member planning commission.

The change is to Zoning Regulations Article 5, Section 5.01-5.06.

North Platte follows a similar approach, said Judy Clark, planning and zoning administrator for the county and the city. She was at Monday’s meeting. The city’s planning commission makes a recommendation and the City Council makes the final decision.

Resident Michael Cook spoke in the hearing on the CUP regulation, seeking clarification about county vs. city jurisdiction. Cook lives just outside city limits at 1906 W. Eugene Ave.

“The county does not have jurisdiction” over that area, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said. It is within the 2-mile jurisdiction delegated to the city by state law.

Cook said he has been trying to resolve a zoning issue and “the city has been less than helpful.” He did not say what the issue is. He will have to go back to the city and try again.

“I wish you the best,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff noted that this is only the second time since he became a member of the board in December 2018 that two commissioners have been absent. The other time was on May 1, when Bruns and Commissioner Micaela Wuehler were not at the meeting.

In other business, commissioners:

• Set 10 a.m. Aug. 14 as the time to receive bids to construct a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices.

• Authorized Woodruff to sign a right-of-way application for Grunden Ranch Morgans to bore under a county road for a water line. The work will be done by Eustis Plumbing. Commissioners made the authorization contingent on Grunden Ranch correcting problems with a check submitted with the application; the check was not signed and the amounts on the two lines were inconsistent.

• Approved a late application for a property tax homestead exemption. The deadline for homestead exemption applications is June 30. Late applications are considered if they are submitted by July 20 and include documentation relating to the reason for the late request. This request was due to medical reasons.

• Approved liquor permits for two after-hours tasting events at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center. One is for Business After Hours on Aug. 4. Business After Hours is a monthly event for and hosted by members of North Platte Chamber and Development. The other liquor permit is for a Taste of Nebraska event Aug. 5 for out-of-town guests.

Golden Spike Tower Executive Director Kirsten Parker said 74% of guests at the attraction come from outside Nebraska, and 98% come from outside North Platte.

• Approved a request by Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management Agency director, to attend the International Association of Emergency Managers conference Nov. 3-9 in Long Beach, California. Myers said the annual conference is a good opportunity to learn updates from the federal government and National Weather Service, and to learn what other states are doing.

• Authorized Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to apply for an $18,000 grant from Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. The money is for expenses related to deputy overtime to conduct a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" operation Aug. 16-Sept. 4.

• Continued going through property tax protests.