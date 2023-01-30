Lincoln County commissioners approve application for road grant funds

The Lincoln County commissioners took another step forward in the long process of opening the Industrial Rail Park near Hershey.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, brought forward a proposed grant fund application at Monday’s weekly County Board meeting.

The commissioners approved the application for the Economic Opportunity Program in the amount of $500,000 from Nebraska Department of Transportation and authorized Jerry Woodruff, chairman, to sign.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said the Industrial Rail Park site is a massive undertaking. With the potential increase in traffic on U.S. Highway 30, Person and his staff have been working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to discuss the impact east of Hershey.

“We’ve been aware of this program for some time,” Person said and there are a number of requirements to be eligible for the funding including the number of jobs that will be generated.

Person said there is a need to widen Highway 30 and create turn lanes at the former Greenbrier site east of Hershey. There is a company interested in the Rail Park site, Person said, and having the application for the funds in place could be a factor in their decision.

There are two other Nebraska communities in the running for the project. Person said the company is ag-related, but did not identify the company.

The application requires the sponsorship of a government entity along with a 25% match, which Person said would be paid by the Chamber.

“This is like a marathon,” Person said of the overall efforts toward the Rail Park project. “Everybody wants to hit the ‘go’ button, but (it takes time).”

Woodruff asked if this particular company project falls through if the funds would still be available. Person said they would be as long as the next project meets the criteria and that the application would need to be changed to reflect the new project’s impact.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a new utility tractor for the Lincoln County Department of Roads from Miller Repair in Maxwell. Action on the item had been postponed for a week to give Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, and his staff time to evaluate the bids.

Nine bids were received from three companies, Titan Machinery, Miller Repair and Akers Equipment.

“We have put a lot of effort in comparing,” Schultz said.” There were a lot of different options, but one main factor was a transmission that will shift under loads.”

Schultz recommended the commissioners accept the Miller bid for a 2023 McCormick X7620 for a net price of $129,930. He also recommended adding a five-year extended warranty for an additional $17,000 for a total of $141,930.

The commissioners told Schultz they appreciated the detailed spread sheet that outlined the details of each of the nine vehicles, including the pros and cons of each.

“It at times may appear that we are arbitrary in our (decision-making),” Hewgley said. “But I appreciate that you have taken the time to investigate each of the bids.”

Schultz said it is something his department doesn’t take lightly and “we want to do what’s best for the county.”

In other business, the commissioners:

Received the quarterly report for Region 51 Emergency Management from Brandon Myers, director. The board thanked Myers for the updated information through the winter storms in keeping the county abreast of road closures and other developments.

Approved a six-year service contract with Vanguard Appraisals Inc. for the CAMAvision system for the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office. Julie Stenger, county assessor, said the plan will cost $3,980 per year.

Approved a five-year interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for rural ambulance service.

Submitted a special designated liquor permit by Skyline Liquor LLC for a fundraiser at Harbor Lights on Feb. 10, 2023.

Adopted a resolution approving county depositories for 2023. The measure passed 4-0 with Weems abstaining. Commissioner Micaela Wuehler thanked County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo for her work with county funds and the interest that has been earned through her management since she took over the office.