The Lincoln County commissioners plan to meet with rural fire districts to discuss possible solutions to funding shortfalls for advanced life support services.

Roric Paulman with the Sutherland rural fire district spoke on behalf of several of the rural fire districts including Wallace, Hershey and others who were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

Tyler Volkmer, deputy county attorney, said the county in the past has sent out some matter of funding through interlocal agreements to villages and local rural fire districts to offset some of the advanced life support costs.

“The formula that had been utilized in calculating how much expense to them has been (inadequate) because it had no basis in reality whatsoever,” Volkmer said. “It was based in valuations of the district or the village where the money was going, which had absolutely no bearing whatsoever on usage.”

Volkmer said he has fielded questions from rural first districts about the situation.

“We are incurring almost double the expense and literally only getting half in return,” Paulman said and added his district needs to purchase an ambulance and the cost to them will virtually wipe out the funds they have available.

After a long discussion, Chairman Jerry Woodruff appointed Commissioner Joe Hewgley to meet together with Volkmer, Paulman and other rural district representatives to work through a solution to the funding issues.

Lisa Burke, Visit North Platte executive director, and Brad Hisel, board chairman, shared the organization’s annual report with the commissioners. Hisel said the board has been restructured and allows it to collaborate with other entities and move forward in its mission.

Burke said the job of Visit North Platte is to “promote Lincoln County” and the lodging tax collection is one tool used to measure its effectiveness.

“In 2022, we were up 6.829% over 2021,” Burke said. “The pandemic made people look at other places” and Nebraska was high on the list. She added that a large number of tourists came from Colorado.

She pointed out the Visit North Platte website calendar is the primary site people go to find out what’s happening in the area.

In other action, the commissioners:

Set March 6 as the starting date for new building and grounds supervisor Booker Boyer and wages at $26.43 an hour.

Approved an application by Tye Watters for Watters Administrative Subdivision on property located at 18700 W. Oregon Trail Road in an R-1 Rural Estates Residential District. County Planning Administrator said the planning commission had no problem with the application that requested combing two residential lots into one. The item passed 4-0 with Chris Bruns, commissioner, absent.