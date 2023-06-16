The Lincoln County commissioners will meet on Tuesday this week. The courthouse will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Commissioner meetings are at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner Room at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
On the agenda is to consider a proposal by Sheryl Ball, Lincoln County Detention officer. She and others would like to organize a “North Platte Rocks Kindness Project.” The idea is to create a snake that people would add to, composed of painted rocks with uplifting messages on them.
The meeting will also include a public hearing on a Class I catering license for Cork & Cap, LLC, doing business as C & C Catering, at Lincoln County Fairgrounds. This is standard procedure for new licenses. Commissioners will consider taking action on the application following the public hearing.
In other business, commissioners will:
- Consider accepting a bid for 2023 asphalt overlay projects for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
- Consider an update on Digital Divide Stockholder Group, in a discussion led by Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with William Troshynski for legal services.
- Consider certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.
- Consider motor vehicle tax exemption applications submitted by the county treasurer.
- Consider property evaluation changes.
- Consider two special designated liquor permit applications submitted by Creativity Unlimited Arts Council dba Prairie Arts Center and for a wedding reception at Harbor Lights on July 8 and Oct. 14.
The agenda also includes time for a closed session to discuss litigation, real estate purchases, security and/or personnel matters, if necessary.
Elected officials and department heads, and/or their representatives also have time to discuss concerns, if any, with commissioners.
The full agenda, with time breakouts, is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”