The Lincoln County commissioners will meet on Tuesday this week. The courthouse will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Commissioner meetings are at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner Room at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

On the agenda is to consider a proposal by Sheryl Ball, Lincoln County Detention officer. She and others would like to organize a “North Platte Rocks Kindness Project.” The idea is to create a snake that people would add to, composed of painted rocks with uplifting messages on them.

The meeting will also include a public hearing on a Class I catering license for Cork & Cap, LLC, doing business as C & C Catering, at Lincoln County Fairgrounds. This is standard procedure for new licenses. Commissioners will consider taking action on the application following the public hearing.

In other business, commissioners will:

Consider accepting a bid for 2023 asphalt overlay projects for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Consider an update on Digital Divide Stockholder Group, in a discussion led by Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with William Troshynski for legal services.

Consider certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

Consider motor vehicle tax exemption applications submitted by the county treasurer.

Consider property evaluation changes.

Consider two special designated liquor permit applications submitted by Creativity Unlimited Arts Council dba Prairie Arts Center and for a wedding reception at Harbor Lights on July 8 and Oct. 14.

The agenda also includes time for a closed session to discuss litigation, real estate purchases, security and/or personnel matters, if necessary.

Elected officials and department heads, and/or their representatives also have time to discuss concerns, if any, with commissioners.

The full agenda, with time breakouts, is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”